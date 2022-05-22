By Lukman Olabiyi

The Director General, All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade has said the return of Lagos4Lagos Chairman,Mr. Sunday Ajayi back to the party marked the end of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State.

Seyi who stated while playing host to the Chairman of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Mr.Ajayi who recently defected back to APC.

The council director while recalling that the leaders of the group within the Lagos APC held parallel party congresses in 2021 before defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in January said, his return to APC with his teeming supporters dealt deadly blows to the PDP.

“I welcome you back to our fold. Welcome to our great party and congratulations for taking the right decision. We are very optimistic that with this feat , we have Overran and conquered the PDP in Lagos State, ” he said

Bamgbade also urged the defectors to be upright and continue to contribute their quota to the development of the party as the party prepares for its elections directly or indirectly in order to take the party to greater heights.

Earlier on, Mr. Ajayi, thanked, Bamigbade for his tireless efforts in mobilizing professionals into the ruling party throughout Nigeria.

He said his members are fully back into the APC to participate in all the party election both primary and general elections as a card carrying members of All Progressives Congress .

Ajayi, who noted that he and his followers were happy to return to the APC, promised to work with the party leadership of the All Progressive Congress Professionals Council to achieve greatness.

“My political family in their thousands have retraced their steps into the All Progressive Congress fully.We are glad to be back to the fold,” he said.