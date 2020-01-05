Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has said that the state has every reason to thank God for the peace and unity it has enjoyed in recent years.

He said this during the 2020 Solemn Assembly held at Ibom Hall ground Uyo with the theme: ‘Divine Favour’, adding that for the first time in the history of the state, there was no ethnic division, where one ethnic group could be seen as being superior to the other.

Solemn Assembly is an annual religious exercise held with the sole purpose of rededicating the state to God at the beginning of every New Year.

“We thank the Elders, Church leaders who have been preaching unity because all of us are one, we speak only one language, no matter where you come from, all of us understands each dilate. We are one; we can never be seen to be divided. United we stand, divided we fall, so every single youth we see on the road is youth of Akwa Ibom”, he said

Emmanuel said one of the reasons for the thanksgiving was the Supreme Court judgment in favour of the state in December 2019, praying “the Egyptian we saw in 2019, we will see them no more. He declared that every single Akwa Ibomites would receive marvelous help from God Almighty in 2020.