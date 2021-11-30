From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reconciled feuding factions of the party in Kano State.

Chairman of the committee and one time Nassarawa state governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this to newsmen in the state while adding that his committe had fruitful discussions with all the factions and groups in the party

He, however explained that one of the three major issues raised at the meeting revolves around the two pending cases before the courts of law, which he said vould not be discussed for fear of contempt.

Senator Adamu pointed out that the committee has been able to accomplish the task of reconciling the two sides which have both expressed determination to ensure peaceful co-existence among members in the stronghold of the party in Kano..

Members of the feuding parties , it was gathered, expressed their resolve to eork together in the interest of the party, said a party member who attended the meeting..