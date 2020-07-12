Pioneer General Manager of Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertising Agency (ENSSAA), My Ike Ezugwu, has said that sanity has been restored to the state’s outdoor advertising space six months after his inauguration.

He said in addition to the primary objective of streamlining the industry for revenue accountability, significant efforts were also being made to declutter the skylines in line with the vision of the governor for a cleaner, safer cityscape.

While admitting the impact of COVID-19 on the operations of the agency, the ENSSAA boss said his team had been able to expedite the decluttering efforts and removal of ugly and hazardous billboards in all parts of the state capital and major towns.