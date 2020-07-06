Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government on Monday boasted that it has enough response stored materials in storage to deploy against the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The government disclosed that it has received tremendous support from local and international donor agencies, including the help from the European Union (EU), the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom, the Global Fund and several others, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

The Director of Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Olujimi Oyetomi, in a statement released in Abuja, indicated that Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made the disclosure at a maiden meeting with the new Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, in Abuja.

The minister also disclosed that the new WHO Representative to Nigeria has been in Nigeria since June 18 for his second coming to work in the country, but has been in isolation as required by the protocol having been deployed from Accra, Ghana.

The minister told him that aside from the support Nigeria received from US, UK and other donors, other interventions have been chipping in from all sides, giving Nigeria impressive and encouraging support, with the hope that such interventions would continue.

The minister told the new WHO Representative that Nigeria is pleased to have him on board the health team will count on his experience to continue to calibrate on response to COVID-19 pandemic and other public health concerns.

In his response, Dr Mulombo thanked the minister for the reception and assured him of more collaboration and support from WHO as regards the fight against COVID-19 and other epidemics in Nigeria.

He registered his satisfaction with the set up at the airport when he was coming in, as well as the protocol put in place at the hotel he stayed in.

“It gave an impression that Nigeria’s administrators who are handling COVID-19 protocols surely know what they are doing,” he said.

Dr Mulombo congratulated the minister for taking the leadership to make Nigeria certified polio-free.

‘It’s a very big achievement and it paves the way for the whole continent to be certified polio-free; in that, we are very proud of Nigeria.’