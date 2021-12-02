From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Transport Management Agency (DESTMA) on Thursday claimed that it’s field officers presently receive the highest hazard allowance in the country.

The development is as a result of alleged incessant assault on the field officers by members of the motoring public, according to the Director General of the agency, Azubuike Idah.

Officials of the agency have come under severe criticism over the crude approach to the enforcement of traffic laws in Asaba and other cities in the oil rich state.

But Idah who spoke with Daily Sun in Asaba, said his officers undergo routine training in order to maintain high professional standard in the discharge of their duties.

He however said his officers caught in the act of extortion and other infractions were being sanctioned through various disciplinary measures including suspension and stoppage of salaries.

Mr. Idah lamented that his field officers were constantly be harassed, assaulted and molested by members of the public particularly those who commit traffic offense.

“Let me tell you that because of the assault, DESTMA field officers have the highest hazard allowance in Nigeria.

“They receive 35% of their basic salary as hazard allowance because the governor saw that the field officers were constantly being beaten up,” he said.

Idah insisted that DESTMA was not set up to generate revenue for government but to collaborate with relevant agencies in enforcing state and federal laws that regulate road traffic in the state.

According to him, DESTMA under his watch, has come up with innovations including being the first to introduce breath analysers and body camera in traffic management across Nigeria.

He said plans were on to reduce the frequent altercations between his officers and traffic offenders through the elimination of physical arrest.

On the non-functioning traffic light in some strategic locations in Asaba and other cities, Idah said the “technology for such traffic lights has expired,” adding that it would take sometime to import the equipment from China, and solicited the cooperation of members of the public.

