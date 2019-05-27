George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo governor-elect, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has said that his administration will confront the issues of rebuilding the state head-on as they are conscious of the consequences of failure.

This was just as he noted that he was already for the enormous challenges that his administration will be confronting.

Ihedioha who stated this when he received the Report of the Technical Transition Committee which he had set up on April 3, 2019, to fashion out a practical blueprint for the rebuilding of the state, stressed that the report would provide the foundation on which his administration would take off.

According to him, “I know that we did not have the necessary foundation to start with and that was why we set up the Technical Transition Committee to give us the foundation. And some of you will be invited to join us to assist in implementing some of the recommendations. We know that there is a huge institutional and economic decay in the state and when I was declared as the governor-elect, I had asked those close to me to identify competent Imo people wherever they might be to help us regardless of their political leaning to assist us in bringing out a road map in rebuilding the battered Imo and that is why 95 percent of the members of the 139 of the Technical Transition Committee has just five per cent politicians.”

Ihedioha who thanked members of TTC for sacrificing their time and resources to ensure that Imo rises again, maintained that his administration will always do the wishes of people as “the state is bigger than Emeka Ihedioha.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the TTC, Dr. Ernest Ebi, said from their findings, the state was in a deep rot and advised the Imo governor-elect to ensure that he appointed competent hands who were performance-driven.

The former, Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria noted that because of the state of rot noticed, the committee recommended both short- term and long-term programmes to assist the administration to prioritise and ensure that the state was put back on the right footing.

“Imo State has been grossly mismanaged in the last eight years and the state of financial mismanagement is monumental; you need to appoint competent persons who are performance-driven to tackle the institutional and infrastructural decay in the state and as a result, we have made both short and long-term recommendations and advised that you also prioritise to ensure that the state is recovered in the shortest time possible.”