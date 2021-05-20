Chief Technology Officer and Software Engineer, Benjamin Oyemonlan says, he has helped many Nigerians in the diaspora authenticate documents.

He spoke via his Instagram handle, @trillbjm, where he bared his mind on technological advancements in Africa and the world.

At 23, Patricia, one of Africa’s leading cryptocurrency company sometime ago at a press conference announced Mr. Benjamin Oyemonlan as their CTO, which made him the youngest CTO in Africa at just 23 years old, he said.

Speaking also, Olanrewaju Alaka said, prior to this, Ben was the Team Lead for the Tech team which has now grown into a full department in the firm.

Mr Ben is an alumni of the University of Lagos. Right after university he joined Patricia.com.ng as their Web Developer. While there, he helped built many products that remains the company’s flagship till date.

Ben also is the Founder of Auth Doc Nigeria, a company that helps Nigerians in the diaspora authenticate their documents with the Federal Government with no stress or hassles.

The reason he started this, was because he saw a staging problem Nigerians faced trying to authenticate their documents when they’re outside the country. He created a platform that can expedite the process and saving lots of Nigerians the stress.

Ben is officially the creative director and founder of Fashionnova Nigeria. He registered the business and obtained a certificate by the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria to run the business here Nigeria in February 2019. Fashion Nova Nigeria is a brand that sells authentic fashion items ranging from Clothes, Bags, Belts, Sweatshirts to fashion accessories.

Mr. Ben at a tender age is already breaking ground in Business, Finance and Technology; this tells what the future has in stock for young Nigerians that are making the difference in their unique industries. A pointer that the youths can take their own future in their hands.