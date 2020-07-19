Peter Anosike

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, has said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter holds the executive governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi in high esteem.

He made the clarification against the backdrop of alleged strained relationship between the Lagos State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Ebonyi State government, saying it was the handiwork of mischief makers.

He said Umahi is not only a brother in whom he is well pleased but also a performing governor and respected elder statesman.

He described the transformation which the governor had brought to Ebonyi State within his five years in office as unparallel, adding that as a proud son of Ebonyi State, he would remain eternally grateful to the governor.

His words: “I speak on behalf of the Lagos State Executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and on behalf of all Ndigbo resident in Lagos that neither I nor any member of the executive sent any form of text messages, WhatsApp messages, oral/verbal or written messages to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State for whatever reasons. I am extremely loyal to his progressive leadership which has resulted in the infrastructural and economic rejuvenation of Ebonyi state”.