Noah Ebije, Kaduna

National Secretary, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and Founder, Throneroom Ministry, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, has said that the people of Southern Kaduna of Kaduna State have resolved to vote out selfish and nepotic political leaders in the forthcoming general elections.

Apostle Kure said no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the people delivered bloc votes to ease out political leaders that subjected the area to insecurity and hardship and vote in politicians that have the love and feelings of the people at heart.

The cleric stated this during the 18th Southern Kaduna National Prayer Summit with the theme: “Arise, It’s A New Day,” which was held at the weekend at the New Township Stadium, Kafanchan, Jema’a local Government Area of the state.

“The question I want us to ask ourselves now is: ‘what has the present Kaduna State government done for us in the past three years? Is time for you to open and check the records how much has it developed us; what change has it brought to our land? If it has brought us good, please, go there and vote them back but, if it has not brought us any good, go there and vote them out.

“I want to ask us in Southern Kaduna: ‘has this government blessed us enough for us to vote them to come back? If not, what is the solution?,” Kure asked the congregation.

“We’ll vote for our future and our destiny together. Together we’ll survive and stand together and the Gate of Hell will not prevail over his people.

“I told was a governor who didn’t understand how Southern Kaduna operates, that amongst all the minorities in northern part of Nigeria, we’re the only ones when it comes to voting physically, we do it together with all our hearts and the whole world knows us for that.”

He urged the people to go and dust their voter’s cards, prepare for the general polls to vote massively and ensure they brought a solution that would salvage the land.

“Go and look for your children in the cities that registered here at home, command them to come back home, they must be here during the elections and participate in the elections.

“Southern Kaduna must unite and speak with one voice,” Kure said. “We are the only minority in the country that when it comes to voting for our destiny, we do it in block and the world knows that.

“We’re believing God that during the coming elections, as a people, we shall decide the future and the destiny of our children.

Apostle Kure urged people of the region to go into the 2019 general elections with questions in their hearts, “we must ask ourselves if the current administration has treated us well and if it hasn’t then, we must unite and vote them out.”

He reminded the electorate that the power they have is their votes. “We must go and look for our voter’s cards, clean them and go look for our people in the cities that have registered to come home and vote for candidates that will promote our collective interest.”