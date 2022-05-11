From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Faculty of Physical Sciences, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, has held a one day Distinguished Lecture Programme and Inaugural Founders’ Day Colloquium, with a call for all hands to be on deck to protect the natural environment.

The event which has its theme as ” Nurturing Nature For Sustainable Development, the Perspective of a chemist” held at the Uli campus of the University, attracted present and past Deans of the faculty and beyond, students among others.

It was adjudged to be a gathering of intellectuals under the banner of the Distinguished Lecturer Programme (DLP).

Delivering a lecture during the event, the president, the Chemical Society of Nigeria, Prof, Moses Chendo thanked the faculty for rescucitating the colloquium after a long period, saying that natural environment encompassed the interaction of all living species, climate, weather among other things. He revealed that the building of atomic bombs, nuclear plants, automobiles had accelerated the tempo of damage done to the natural environment.

Prof Chendo regretted that every step taken by man to improve his standards of living, had on the other hand helped him to destroy his environment and warned that environmental problems did not respect boundaries which he noted needed all hands to be on deck to save the environment from further abuse and pollution.

The Chemical Society of Nigeria’s president quoted International Labour Organization (ILO) as saying that over one hundred thousand Nigerians do collect and dismantle electronic waste by hand and are in serious danger of contracting chemical and hazardous disease, as, according to him, chemistry played both positive and negative roles in society, depending on its application.

The Acting Deam, Faculty of Physical Sciences of the University, Prof. K.K. Nwozor told the gathering that the faculty had a fascinating history rooted in sheer will of not just to survive but to excell against all odds, and that from the twenty Professors the faculty had as at 2021 that he took over the mantle of leadership, that the number of Professors had risen to twenty eight and others were on the queue.

Prof Nwozor maintained that that the faculty had strengthened its administrative structures to ensure the highest level of discipline and eradication of vices of any kind and that all academic programmes of the faculty now had full accreditation status.

“From a humble background of pick and drop part-time lecturers, the Faculty now has over seventy permanent academic staff with about sixty nine percent of the number being PhD holders making it one of the best endowed in the University.

” Each Department is on a steady path of keeping to National University Commission (NUC)’s staff mix ratio of 20:35:45 and staff student ratio of 1:20. To that end, the Facility is always pushing for employment of new staff in order to maintain its high standards.

“Staff promotions come as and when due. From twenty one Professors in November, 2021 when I was appointed to preside over the affairs of the Faculty, the number has swelled to twenty eight and many are on the queue, Prof Nwozor said.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of the University, Prof Osita Chiaghanam who revealed that the the University wanted to add Department of Insurance to its kitty, thanked the faculty for being a shining light in the institution and equally appealed for all hands to be on deck in safeguarding and sustaining the natural environment.

The Dean, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof J.O Ogbuagu and Prof D.C Odilora of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University also spoke during the event.

The event climaxed with awards presentations to the pioneer Dean of the Faculty of Physical Sciences, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Prof Stella Ibe, and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Osita Chiaghanam, among others for their selfless service to the faculty.