From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 28-year-old man, Ahmed Wahab, on Wednesday confessed that he conspired with one Adegoke Ayo to kill their friend, Oguntade Wasiu because he usually tells them about his achievements to taunt them.

The suspect who claimed to be a Tailor said he also ride a motorcycle at Modakeke in Osun State where he committed the crime.

He stated this when he was paraded at the Osun police command alongside other suspects.

He said, “Wasiu was a friend to Sodiq. I know him through Sodiq and he was into internet fraud. He has been into yahoo before our friendship more than a year ago.

“Ayo and I killed Wasiu because he always tells us his achievements about how much he is making from internet fraud and he flaunts his successes like opening a shop for his wife, buying gold and many more.

“All these grieve my heart and make me envy him. I also engage in internet fraud but I have never hit any money.

“We killed him on the 8th of August 2022. We lured him to a new site because he came to me that he wanted to buy a piece of land. We took him to a bush in Modakeke.

“After he inspected the land. I was in front, Wasiu followed me and Ayo was at the back. While we were going, Ayo held him at the jugular and while he was shouting, Ayo, hacked him on the head with a cutlass.

“I went to report myself at the police station after the police suspected me. Although, we had a plan that we will collect money from him before we arrived at the site. But Ayo killed him,” he confessed.