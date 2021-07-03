From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The High Commission of Kenya in Nigeria has reiterated that the Government of Kenya was not involved in the arrest and extradition of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, who briefed journalists yesterday in Abuja, categorically stated that the Government of Kenya was not happy at the ridiculous attempt of dragging the name of Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta on the matter.

Machage further said the allegations were fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people.

Machage said: “I want to address this allegation by denying that Kenya was involved in the alleged arrest in Kenya and extradition to Nigeria of Mr. Kanu. To us, therefore, these allegations are fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people.

“I want to challenge anyone with facts relating to this alleged arrest in Kenya to present those facts. This includes when, where, how and who was particularly involved in the alleged arrest.

“We are also disturbed, dismayed and astonished by the unfortunate statement on this alleged arrest in Kenya which was carried in a newspaper today (name withheld by us). The Government of Kenya is particularly appalled by the spurious, derogatory and libelous mention of the name of our dear President on this matter as has been reported the newspaper.

“I, as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, wish to categorically emphasize that our two countries, Kenya and Nigeria, have and continue to enjoy cordial diplomatic relations with both the Federal Government of Nigeria and its great accommodating and amiable citizens,” Machage said.

The Kenyan envoy further said Kenya was committed to sustaining the historical bond of friendship between the two governments and the peoples of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the British High Commission in Abuja, yesterday, kept mute over a letter written by Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor of Adulbert Legal Services, Abuja,, seeking consular assistance for the arrested IPOB leader.

The British High Commission also kept silent over the specific assistance the Government of the United Kingdom intended to offer Kanu.

The High Commission, in a response to Saturday Sun’s inquiry by its Head of Communications, Dean Hurlock, however restated its position to provide consular assistance to Kanu.

“We stand ready to provide consular assistance,” Hurlock said.

