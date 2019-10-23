Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The National Inland Waterways Authority on Wednesday denied allegations that it padded its 2020 budget with N4 billion worth of fraudulent and non-existent projects.

According to a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mr Tayo Fadile, and made available to reporters in Lokoja, it said the allegation was frivolous and is targetted at ridiculing the good name of the organisation.

“The reports, which gained wide circulation in various online social media platforms, did not reflect the true position of the House Committee on Inland Waterways of the National Assembly,” the statement reads.

“We therefore advise those peddling lies to desist as this reputable organisation has never and will never have anything to do with anything that may lower the integrity, vision and mission of which NIWA is widely known.”

According to the statement, the National Freight office at idi-Iroko, Ogun State has “absolutely nothing to do with NIWA.”

It stressed that the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of State (Transportation), Gbemi Saraki and the NIWA MD, George Muoghalu, attended the budget defence and no mention was made of any alleged N4 billion project.

The statement said any further enquiry should be made to the Transport Committee (Inland Waterways) for detailed information.