From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma has said the recent torching of police headquarters and release of inmates from the state’s Correctional Centre were targeted at the All Progressives Congress(APC) governments both in the state and federal level.

He said the incident was a plot to undermine his government and that of President Muhammadu Buhari given that they were working hard to better the lives of the people.

The governor made the remarks yesterday on Channels Television programme “Politics Today.”

He fingered opposition politicians as being the mastermid of the attacks saying the state had information on where they met to plot the crime. The Imo governor said he had forwarded names of suspects to appropriate security agencies and that they would be unmasked soon.

He said the state was working with security agencies to protect lives and property.

He said security remained the responsibility of all citizens and not the government alone as erroneously perceived by some people.

Governor Uzodimma revealed that at least 85 inmates who escaped in the incident had so far voluntarily returned to the facility even as he urged others still at large to return to the correctional centre.

On why security agencies could not intervene while the mayhem lasted, the governor declined comment, saying it was left for security authorities to explain what happened.

Imo State has been in the eye of the storm in recent times following the spate of attacks, especially on security operatives and facilities.

At least, seven clashes involving security operatives and members of the proscribed IPOB have occurred in the last two months.

The latest was on Sunday night, during which the police headquarters, the Nigeria Custodial Service office and others in Owerri and environs were torched. No fewer than 1,844 inmates at the correctional centers were freed.

A few hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led other top government officials to asses the damage left the state capital, the assailants struck another police formation in Mbano and set it ablaze.

In fact, the immediate past IGP, Mohammed Adamu was in the state when his sack was announced.

Meanwhile, House of Representatives, yesterday, called for increased security around various custodial centres in the country.

Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Anayo Edwin, stated this in a statement, against the backdrop of last Monday’s invasion of Owerri Custodial Centre by gunmen which led to the escape of about 1,800 inmates.

Edwin while condemning the attacks in Owerri prison and police formations in Imo State, called on the Department of State Security(DSS) to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the attacks and forestall its re-occurrence.