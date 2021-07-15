From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Chiedu Ugboh, has said that the Nigerian Integrated Power Plants( NIPP) lack gas to power their operations.

He stated this, yesterday, when he appeared before the House of Representatives the joint committee on Power, Privatization and Commercialisation, at an investigative hearing of the planned privitasation of some power plants under the NDPHC.

He explained that that despite that although the NDPHC has the capacity to generate more than 5000 megawatts of electricity, it can only generate 700 megawatts for sale, as a result of lack of capacity by the distribution companies.

“We have been to many places to look for gas, even in Geregu, we don’t have a single molecule of gas. Papalanto, the same thing. There’s no gas anywhere to run these plants which is a huge constraint.

“The NDPHC has 10 power plants with the generation capacity of over 5000 megawatts. In addition to power generation, NIPP also intervenes in transmission projects, of which we have 41 of them.

“We added 6460MVA and 2686 kilometers of high tension kV lines for the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

TCN is using these assets now but the legal transfer is yet be done to get the TCN to pay for them.

“All States of the federation are beneficiaries of our distribution intervention. 374 distribution projects such as injection substations, over 4000 11kva lines which once finished will be transferred to the distribution companies for use following the legal transfer is completed.

