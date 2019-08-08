Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National Assembly has said it will appeal the order of a Federal High Court in Abuja restraining it from taking over the functions of the Edo House of Assembly.

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu stated this in a statement on Wednesday.

Kalu, who faulted the court order, said the resolution of the two chambers of the National Assembly was in line with the provisions of Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution ( as amended), if the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, fails to issue a fresh proclamation for the re-inauguration of the Assembly.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives had given Obaseki a one-week ultimatum to issue a fresh proclamation for the re-inauguration of the Edo Assembly, following controversy over the earlier proclamation issued by the governor.

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday restrained the parliament from interfering with the functions of the Edo Assembly, pending the determination of the substantive suit.