Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have said that they are look forward to immensely draw from Ibrahim Agboola Gambari’s rich reservoir of experiences, insights and foresights in the management of governmental responsibilities as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

PGF, in a statement issued in Abuja, signed by its Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, further noted that they are truly inspired by Gambari’s leadership accomplishments with globally acknowledgement.

They expressed confidence that his assumption as Chief of Staff will inspire and challenge all appointees of government to aim to achieve global standards especially on matters of national development.

Titled: ‘Congratulatory Message to Prof. Gambari’, the statement read: “The PGF congratulates Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Buhari.”