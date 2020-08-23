Tony Osauzo, Benin

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Edo State Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has stated that one of the ways government can reduce rural to urban migration is by bringing electricity to the doorsteps of rural dwellers to enhance local economic and social activities.

He stated this in Benin City on Saturday saying that it is one of the aims of his manifesto, the Simple Agenda.

He said under the Infrastructural development and urban renewal package of the Simple Agenda, “we shall give priority to rural electrification through the provision of transformers, feeder pillars, poles and other equipment.

“Specifically, all towns, villages, and communities across the state will be connected to the national grid in a sustainable manner”.

On strategies to improve power supply in the state, Ize-Iyamu said, “we shall take advantage of the Embedded Power generation option, which allows us to generate up to 10 megawatts of electricity and have multiple plants to power industries in cluster areas”.

He also spoke about developing strategic partnerships with local, national and international investors, “to pioneer alternative renewable energy generation including solar and wind energy”.

The APC candidate further disclosed that these, “generation programmes we expect would create over 2,000 direct jobs in electricity dependent industries and would assist in creating over 1,000 new businesses in rural areas”.

With global warming in mind, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu said a public awareness campaign to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases will be carried out to encourage the replacement of regular light bulbs with compact florescent light (CFL) bulbs and appeal to

residents to turn off lights when not in use.