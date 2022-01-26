From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of Thursday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Ekiti State, the Governor of Jigawa State and Chairman of the party’s election committee, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, has said that nothing would stop his resolve to conduct a primary that would be acceptable to all aspirants.

Badaru said the Committee had got instruction to adopt option A4 direct primary in conformity with the party’s guidelines to conduct the January 27 poll.

Badaru gave the assurance on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti during an interaction with the APC aspirants preparatory to tomorrow’s party primary.

He said security will be made available across the 177 wards to safeguard the lives of voters and to tame those plotting to disrupt the conduct of the internal election.

While speaking about the modality for the conduct of the election, Badaru said: “The party has a guideline in the conduct of direct primary, which is the accreditation of the party members after getting their voter cards and party membership slips carrying their photographs and their names should also be contained in the party registers in their respective wards.

“After this is done, the members would now queue behind the agents of their preferred aspirants in each ward before counting. It is whatever that is counted across the wards and acceptable to all agents that will be collated and announced accordingly.

“I have my integrity to protect just like every other member of this committee. Nobody will be cheated. I have the assurance that we will end this primary with all aspirants commending us for doing a good job. We shall all laugh together after the process”.

Badaru directed each of the aspirants to nominate 20 persons that would work with the committee as local organising committee in the collation and transmission of results, saying he adopted the modality to make the process more credible and acceptable.

He appealed to the aspirants to earn their members against distrusting the election in their opponents to avert crisis that could truncate the process.

“Don’t because you are looking for position or ticket destroy the lives of others or engage in character assassination or campaign of calumny . Do your own best and allow the voters to do the rest, because this will not help our party”.