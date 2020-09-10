George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has say that his administration would continue to support the policies of the government of president Buhari which is geared towards the welfare of Nigerians.

Uzodinma who stated this on Thursday during the official commissioning of the Emergency communication centre in Owerri, Imo state capital.

The Imo State governor applauded President Buhari and NCC for citing the project in the state which he said has helped to provide employment opportunities to citizens of the state.

He furthered stated that the project has also enabled the state in combating Covid-19 pandemic, reduction of crime rate with support from the security agencies as well as to boost the economy and service deliveries in the state.

Uzodinma equally pledged his continued support to the policies and social interventions of the Federal Government with the view of alleviating the plights of the people of the state and Nigeria in general.

Also, Speaking at the event, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim said the project was also aimed at enabling members of the public access help from any response agency such as Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Commission among others, as obtainable in developed countries of the world.

According to him, the project underscored the importance President Muhammadu Buhari placed on the general well-being of Nigerians and his commitment in fighting corruption and other forms of crimes in the country.

He said, “this project is key to our security, health service delivery, fight against corruption, crimes and any kind of emergence situation we may experience in life. It is a clear indication of Mr. President’s passion and commitment for general well-being of Nigerians.”

Earlier, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, NCC said, “we have no doubt that, if put into maximum use and kept functional at all times, the ECC facility will serve to complement the state government’s efforts aimed at enhancing the security of lives and property for citizens and residents of Imo State and Nigeria as a whole.”

He further disclosed that efforts are ongoing to activate the ECC in the remaining states of the country in line with the developmental policies of President Buhari.

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) officially commissioned an Emergency toll free 122 call number which could be reach 24 hours a week to seek help in cases of distress or emergency.