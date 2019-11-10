Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that he will use every drop of his blood to work and deliver the good of democracy to the people of Edo State.

He disclosed this at the thanksgiving service to mark his three years anniversary in office as the governor of the state.

“We found people, people we least expected from all corners of the states and the country coming up to stand by the truth and to speak well for us. I have no doubt that as long as His mercies endure in us, we are committed that we will continue to use every drop of our blood to work for the people of Edo State. People say, is Edo worth dying for? I said yes. Edo is whorth dying for and if we have to die in the service of Edo State, so be it but I am sure God will not let it happen that way,” he said.

He said when he came into politics, people thought that as a neophyte, he did not understand the workings of politics, but what has kept him succeeding was his strict adherence to his mother’s usual saying of the application of ones common sense in what one is doing.

“They said I am not a politician, I do not understand politics and I came out and I said well, everything in life, my mother always told me m, is about common sense.

“So, I used common sense to approach politics and a lot of them looked at it. Initially though some of them do not agree saying this is not how we play politics but very quickly, when they started seeing the positive results of what was coming out, they all turned around and aligned with me,” he said

Obaseki said it is an aberration to say that for you to be a politician, you must immerse yourself in lies, noting that in his case, he believes that politics can also be played with umost sincerity and with one’s reputation intact.

“Truth is not difficult yet, speaking the truth some times can be difficult but I have always stood by the truth. To play politics, you do not have to be a liar. You can still be true and still play your politics.

“Politics as they say in Latin is tabularasa, is like a clean white sheet of paper, you come and make your own impression of politics.

“So, we are so grateful that God gave us the courage to decide what we want to make and what we believe is the right imprint in the politics of Edo and that is what we are doing.

“We have so much to thank God for and we will continue to thank Him because all that is currently going on, I am amazed as to how God has seen us through it all. He has helped us defer every odd. He shows us things before they occur. He shows us how to overcome them,” Obaseki said

The governor thanked the his party, APC and it leaders for standing by him through thick and thin.

“I cannot thank everybody but one group of people I cannot forget is the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“APC is a very unique party. These are people who are truly progressive, who in the last three years have shown me that politics is mostly about the good. Yes, we have the bad, the ugly, mostly about the good.

“And for my party members and leaders, party chieftain, they way you have rallied around me has been amazing,” he said.

Earlier, while speaking on the topic: “His mercies endureth forever,” which was taken from Psalm 136:1, the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State chapter, Dr. Oriname Oyonnude Kure said when the righteous rules, the people rejoice.

Kure said the three years of governor Godwin Obaseki had witnessed monumental development in the state ranging from infrastructure to the education sector.