Bursaspor fullback, Shehu Abdullahi has urged people to unite to defeat the coronavirus.

The pandemic, which is currently causing problems across the world had claimed thousands of lives, paralysed major activities and affected the economy.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had recommended a number of measures to reduce the spread of the virus, including regular hand washing and keeping a social distance, among others.

In Nigeria, the Federal Government had banned large gatherings of more than 25 people and the public had been enjoined to stay at home if possible.

In addition to these, some state governments had introduced curfews, while a number of markets and businesses had been shut down.

Abdullahi had taken to social media to urge people to keep to the directives of the authorities to overcome the pandemic.

“We must unite and fight Covid-19, we must keep to all instructions and stay safe. We will defeat Covid-19 together. Stay safe Nigeria, stay safe Bursa fans and stay safe Turkey,” Abdullahi tweeted.

The 27-year-old had been an integral part of İbrahim Uzulmez’s team this season, having featured in 26 Super Lig games, scoring four goals.