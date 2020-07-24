Secretary, Etsako West Local Government, Zibiri Muhammed, yesterday, said the people of his constituency will work assiduously to deliver victory for Mr. Godwin Obaseki and their son, the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu in the forthcoming September 19 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Zibiri said this while stating their preparedness for the election.

He said before now, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has always found it difficult to defeat the PDP in any elections in Edo North, let alone now that those who make the APC as a party thick then, are now in the PDP, stressing that it will now be an easy sail to victory.

“PDP in Edo North is very ready for the forthcoming election; let it even be that the election is tomorrow, we are ready. PDP has been on ground and you know that the party has been very difficult for APC to win before now.

“The people that make the APC strong are the same people that have moved to PDP. We have moved the winning structure to the PDP.

“Edo North, you will be surprised, we are PDP, you know why? It is time that will be able to prove who are the statesmen. I tell you, the deputy governor who is also a deputy governorship candidate in the forthcoming election, is very well grounded in Edo North. He has the structure to win election any time in Edo North and we are going to prove that in the forthcoming election.

“Eventually, Oshiomhole is from Etsako West, the deputy governor is from Etsako West, and I am from the same Etsako West”, he said.

He said the immediate past governor of the state and immediate past national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole cannot claim of having an overwhelming hands as it used to be in the past in Edo North politics as far as the forthcoming election is concerned.

“Oshiomhole is a factor but even that factor that he has, we are going to make sure that his ward which is ward 10, because you don’t know the dynamics of politics in the local government, his village has one polling unit and that is where he is going to vote from but the area where there is a massive voting, that ward 10, I am not sure that he has the capacity to win right there and if you can’t win where you have majority of voters, then of course, you know that the ward itself is not for you; particularly he too is not contesting this election and average Etsako person knows that Oshiomhole is not contesting this election and they too want to belong to the movement that is on ground where they have their son contesting in the election, that is the person of Philip Shaibu”, he said.