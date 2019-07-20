Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, has said that no amount of intimidation or blackmail would make the party quit the fight to recover its electoral victory in the 2019 presidential election from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi who spoke in Awka while addressing the 8th stakeholders meeting of the party, Anambra State chapter, said he was even ready to die in the quest to rescue Nigeria from the clutches of the wicked APC government.

Obi who said the results everywhere showed that PDP clearly won the election, disclosed that many people had called him to express concern over his safety since the commencement of the presidential petition tribunal.

He said: “Some people have called to express concern saying, you know these people can go to any length at holding unto power and I said to them ‘I am ready to sacrifice my life for the survival of Nigeria and to rescue her from APC bad government.’”

Insisting that PDP won the election Obi said: “When you look at the election, it is true that we are in court but PDP won. The party won more governorship seats even in states where they used all the arsenals like in Rivers and others, yet we still won.

“When you look at the way things are going now, you see that PDP has become a very good brand and the only hope for Nigeria.

“I am just coming out of the church, and in the church, a prayer was called for Nigeria and the person next to me said he was no longer praying for Nigeria, that his only prayer for the country was for God to remove APC from government. That if APC is left alone, they would encourage herdsmen terrorists to take Nigeria to the worst level; that is the opinion of Nigerians, that the only way out for Nigeria is for APC to leave government.”

Obi who is the leader of PDP in the state, charged the members to come together and make sacrifices for the party to move forward, stressing that nothing but the members could be the only obstacle for the party to reclaim Anambra State as it was clear in the state that the people were dissatisfied with the government of APGA.

Earlier, the State chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, had encouraged members who wished to contest for the ticket for the 2021 governorship election in the state to hit the ground running with the spirit of love and brotherliness.

In his address titled “Repositioning for Power and Good Governance,” Nwobu said the party could regain the leadership of Anambra if members approached the next election with the right spirit.

He said: “The elections of February 23 and March 9 were a huge success; we had very best result for presidential election, won two Senate seats, six House of Representatives seat, and six House of Assembly seats, and we are hopeful of more seats at the close of the tribunals.

“Under our watch, PDP was able to hold its primary elections in Anambra on the same date, venue and time; there was no incidence of an aspirant being defrauded or fleeced of their hard-earned resources. I urge all our leaders to embrace unity, honesty of purpose and transparency in all our political engagement as that is the only path to success.”

All stakeholders who spoke at the meeting including, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Sen. Ben Obi, Mr Oseloka Obaze, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, Chief Ikey Aroh who represented the national leadership of the party, Mr Godwin Ezeani and Chief Mrs. Josephine Anime, agreed that what was most important to PDP now was to recover Anambra State.