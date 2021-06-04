From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman House Committee on Anti-Corruption and member representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos said he will carry out constituency projects that will salvage his people from the bondage of poverty.

Bagos disclosed this on Friday during the commissioning of road and skill acquisition hall worth millions of naira in Chugwi and Turu communities in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He noted that the 8.6 km road which part is ongoing was conceived to reduced the number of lives perished in the area, particularly school children as a result of flooding activities.

“We have Commission a road with a culvert which has claimed several lives as a result of flood and skills acquisition hall in Chugwi and Turu communities in Vwang District of Jos South LGA.

“We also empowered 40 women with sawing machines after training them for three months on fashion design. These women cut across the 40 electoral wards within Jos South/Jos East federal constituency.

“These women are also going to train other women in their respective communities which I believe will reduce poverty among members of their communities.”

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Security and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang said the inclusive projects have positive bearing on the economy and security of lives and property in the area.

“This is a very commendable initiative and development by Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos. He has make real the mandate given to him through these projects that have been commissioned.

“This is a dividend of good representation and democracy. It is encouraging to the community and to the electorates when they see their mandate working through projects like these, its encourages political participation and the political culture becomes more active.”

Former Special Adviser to the Governor of Plateau State, Yakubu Jang said the projects are so dear to members of the rural communities as it will encouraged security of lives and property and economic activities in the area.

He applauded the legislator for the impactful projects and urged other lawmakers to consult their constituents before executing projects, particularly in the rural communities.

The District Head of Vwang and the Gwom Rway, Da. Gyang Balak appreciated Hon. Bagos for the projects and urged other legislators to emulate him.

He said the projects would be beneficial to the communities as the road project will reduce flood disaster in the area that has claimed lives of school children in the past.

He urged the beneficiary communities to take ownership of the projects by maintaining them in the interest of the people and humanity.