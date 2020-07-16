Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has noted that as the cases of coronavirus pandemic continue to rise, Nigeria, like many other countries has hardly any other tool left, than to focus on the value of non-pharmaceutical measures for prevention.

He said: “Studies in many countries have confirmed the effectiveness of wearing masks in reducing the risk of COVID transmission, since it provides mutual protection to all wearers. It is therefore still important, for us not to give up, but all continue to practice these measures, especially using facemasks, physical distancing and imbibing social courtesies like not sneezing or coughing into open space, but into a tissue, especially with people around.

“The stated aim of the Federal Ministry of Health, once again, is to reduce fatalities by ensuring that those citizens defined as vulnerable to COVID-19 are offered protection by prioritizing them for advice on non-pharmaceutical measures like staying home, except for essential activities outside the home, and in such cases, wearing and retaining a mask and avoiding gatherings of persons.

“Going to places of worship should be if their condition permits and the prescribed arrangements have been made, else to pray at home. The vulnerable will also be prioritized for admission to observation or treatment centers, even if they do not yet have symptoms. In this regard, it does not help for anyone to continue to deny the presence of COVID-19 in our communities, or to test its virulence by engaging in risky behavior. The consequences can be dire.”

“Countries in the world, including even the most liberal in Europe, are now making masks mandatory for people who use public transport and even outdoors, and they are imposing a fine for non-compliance. We urge all shops, businesses, service centers and places authorized to open to the public, to require that their customers and visitors use masks and adhere to these simple measures or else be denied entry.”