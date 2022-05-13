From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The 14 Infantry Army Generals (eighth Major Generals and six Brigadier Generals) who were pulled out of the active service at Jaji Military Cantonment on Friday said they would be missing the structured discipline in military after leaving the system.

The Infantry and Armoured Corp Commands of the Nigerian Army had organised different events during this year’s Combat Arms Training Week in Jaji Military Cantonment with the theme “Effective Combat Arms Maneuver: A Panacea for Success in Battle, the number one infantry corps.

Fielding questions from the newsmen at the venue of the Pull Out Parade (POP), the Review Officer, who was also among the retiring military men, Major General Ahmad Muhammad described their experiences in the Army as worthwhile, urging the serving soldiers to maintain discipline and hardworking the military is known for.

According to this war veterans, the honour done to them by the Army was like a pay back for what they have sown while in the service of the military for decades.

Erstwhile Commander of the Infantry Corps himself added that, “it was a wonderful parade put in place to ease us out of service. It is a recognition of how we served the country in difference commands. So this is like giving back what we gave to the system and not for us alone but to encourage those coming behind us that if they work hard, the system will do same to them.

“We have different point of response in military system whether as serving or retire personnel. At our level now, we can only contribute at the strategic level where we will advise the government. We can only add value by contributing and suggesting better ways of doing thing.

“We are going to miss a lot. For example, we have a structured order in the military which means everything is streamlined. By this, you know when to arrange your uniform, when to sleep and when to wake up. You follow our regular three ‘S’ terminology – Shower, Shave and Shit and then you get ready for the day’s task.

“We will be advising the Government on the position they take, we can only add value by contributing and suggesting better ways of doing things. So, there is no interruptions in the military structured and that we are going to miss”, he said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouq Yahaya had earlier in the week said that the Nigerian army and other collaborating security agencies were doing their best and achieving results in the ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry and other security threats to the territorial integrity of the country.

“The other challenge we have sometimes is the publicity we are given by other elements. May be they don’t want to see anything good in all we do and we understand there are various dimensions of interest they represent. But, if we are fair, the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have been doing their very best and achieving results in asymmetric dimensions”, COAS said.