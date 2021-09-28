By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pledged that his administration will not derail in creating enabling environment

for youths to thrive in business and governance.

The governor made the promise yesterday while speaking at a one-day Lagos Inter-Youth Collaboration, with the theme ‘Youths and Morals in an evolving Society: Challenges and Recommendations’, organised by the Office of the First Lady.

He urged youths to utilise their time well so it can add value to them in the future.

Sanwo-Olu said: “There is space for our youths in government, especially seeing that our executive is a blend of the young, young at heart, women and youths.

“Government cannot employ everybody but we will create the environment where people can become entrepreneurs and solutions to challenges.

“The sole duty of government is not just salary payment, but to ensure policies and programmes which allows the private sector to employ more people.

“We are also reviewing courses offered in our higher institutions to reflect current realities and future needs. I urge our youths to take the path that will benefit them fully and be committed to it.”

The governor’s wife, Ibijoke, urged youths to take advantage of the various opportunities in the state to fulfill their potentials and promote moral values to ensure a better tomorrow.

She also enjoined youths to be patient, persevere, disciplined and do the needful to make Nigeria great.

She said: “My dear youths of Lagos State, this programme has been specially packaged for you to see how you can take advantage of the various opportunities available in the state to ensure a better today and a brighter rewarding future for you.

“I urge you to take advantage of this programme to gain all the knowledge you can and see how to apply the lessons going forward. This is also a good avenue for you to network and amplify the right connections that will be beneficial to your aspirations and dreams.”