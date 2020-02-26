Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chinese Government has assured that while continuing its prevention and control at the domestic level, it will further deepen international and regional cooperation in the fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus in the country.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, gave the assurance during a press conference with the visiting First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Serbia, Ivica Dacic, in Beijing.

“At present, the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is at the most critical stage and many countries are facing the threat of the epidemic,” Wang said.

The China Global Television Network (CGTN), reported Wang to have said that Dacic was the first foreign minister that China was receiving since the outbreak of the virus last year.

Wang further said China will always recall and treasure the friendship of Serbia having expressed its true support through practical actions.

“I have briefed Mr. Dacic of the latest developments on the prevention and control work in China, as well as the situation of economic and social development,” Wang added.

Wang, however, called on the global community to work together against the virus, adding that the battle against the epidemic was a war with no national boundaries.

He stated that China has bought time and space for the world to respond to the epidemic, even as he said China made contributions and sacrifices for global public health.

On his part, Dacic said Serbia will share ‘weal and woe’ with China, while further saying that Serbia appreciated China’s efforts in the fight against the virus.

“The Chinese people are on the front lines in the fight, which deserves the respect of all people in the world,” Dacic said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Government has said no Nigerian is among the 10 foreigners diagnosed of the novel coronavirus in its Hubei province.

In the February 26, 2020 edition of the ‘Newsletter on Fighting COVID-19,’ made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, the Chinese Government added that it will continue to take effective measures to ensure the protection and needs of all foreign nationals in China.

“No Nigerian: A total of 10 foreigners diagnosed with COVID-19 in Hubei, among whom seven have been cured and discharged from hospital, and two died.

“China will continue to take effective measures to ensure their protection and needs. Infected foreigner in China get medical treatment same as our own citizens,” the newsletter read.