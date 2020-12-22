From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following orders and ruling of the Court of Appeal, Lere Federal Constituency in Kaduna State have vowed to occupy the National Assembly should the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila fails to reinstate their Representative, Suleiman Aliyu Lere of the All Progressive Congress (APC) before January 8, 2021

The Speaker has also been asked to tender a written public apology to the people for shielding Lawal Muhammad Rabiu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and denying their Representative to occupy his seat .

Briefing newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, Spokesman for Concerned Citizens from Lere Federal Constituency, Mr. Suleiman D. Lere recalled the “erroneous decision” of the Court of Appeal which led to the removal of their Rep for Lawal Muhammad Rabiu of PDP, but was successfully challenged in which the same Court set aside its “wrong” Judgement.

According to the Spokesman, a Certified copy of the enrolled Orders and ruling of the Court of Appeal was served on INEC, APC, Clerks of the NASS, House of Rep and the Speaker.

Subsequent upon, he said, INEC immediately complied and issued a new Certificate of Return to Suleiman Aliyu Lere thereby confirming the withdrawal of the nullified Certificate of Return issued to Rabiu Muhammed Lawal.

To this end, the Spokesman said all efforts including correspondence demanding compliance with the Court Order by the Speaker fell on deaf ears.

“Again, on the 16th December 2020, Hon. (Engr) Suleiman Aliyu Lere through his Counsel, Ibrahim K.Bawa SAN, wrote and drew the Hon Speaker’s attention to the likely consequences of disobeying the unambiguous orders of the Court.

“Up to the time of this Press briefing, the orders of the Honourable Court of Appeal has not been complied with nor has it been executed by the Hon. Speaker. Or Clerk to the National Assembly as well as Clerk to the House of Rep.This is not only absurd , but peculiarly offensive to the provision of Section 75 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended)”, he said.

The concerned citizens are therefore demanding among others, the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of their elected representative, Suleiman Aliyu Lere back to his office by virtue of the mandate of the people.

“Judgement and Order of the Court and valid certificate of return already issued to him and served on the Hon. Speaker.

The Spokesman, added that it was surprising to note that the Hon. Speaker being a Lawmaker and lawyer could commit contempt by disobeying Court orders.