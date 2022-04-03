From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI) has disclosed that Ogoni ethnic nationality will on April 9, 2022, declare its position on the 2023 governorship slot in Rivers State.

President of OLI, Fabeke Douglas, disclosed this yesterday, when he spoke at a prayer programme in Bori, the traditional headquarters of Ogoni people, where seven members of the group on scholarship were bid farewell for studies abroad.

Douglas noted that Ogoni ethnic nationality has not benefited commensurably to its economic viability to the state, stressing that the people would decide on their position soonest.

“Ogoni people are going to decide our position for 2023. To be sincere, we are not going to leave it (governorship slot) for them (other ethnic nationalities).

“We have not been benefiting from the government of Rivers State, apart from that fact that government has the duty to provide roads. But, if you look at the area of employment, government’s project

in Ogoni, we are zero.

“And so, we are going to decide after today. We have not decided. On April 9, I will be in Ikwerreland to address some of the politicians. And I will tell them our mind concerning 2023 elections. So, we are going to decide that day.”

He, however, urged Ogoni people to form a common front in order to achieve the desired mandate in 2023, maintaining that the ethnic nationality would not continue to be sidelined in the commonwealth of the state.