Ondo State Police Command says efforts are on to rescue an 82-year-old woman, Mrs Alice Fadeni, who was abducted by unknown gunmen on Tuesday at Ode-Aye, Okitipupa Local Government Area.

CSP. Femi Joseph, Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo Command, told NAN on telephone on Thursday that police were doing their best to unravel the mystery behind the abduction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gunmen had broken into the residence of the woman, mother of a Lagos-based businessman, Sir Sehinde Fadeni, and took her to unknown destination.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the abduction, and we are working very hard to rescue the abducted old woman.

“I can assure you that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to book,” the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Mr Abayomi Adesanya, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Okitipupa LGA, said, “such act was callous and wicked’’.

He urged the police and other security agents not to relent on their oars and ensure that the aged woman was released unhurt.

“The kidnapping of an aged woman is callous and wicked.

“I condemn the act in strong terms, and I urge the police and other security agents to swing into actions to ensure her release,” the chairman said.

In the same vein, Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, described the incident as evil.

Tofowomo urged the police and other security agents to, as matter of urgency, go after the kidnappers and bring the perpetrators to book. (NAN)