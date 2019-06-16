Gyang Bere, Jos

A socio-cultural group under the auspices of Anaguta Development Association has vowed to resist any attempt by external forces to annex Jos, the Plateau State capital and make the people alien in their own ancestral land.

Plateaus State government had issued a letter through the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs suggesting that government has split the traditional stool of the Gbong Gwom Jos.

The development triggered controversy among stakeholders in the state with many expressing fear that the move was preparatory to the annexation of Jos to other climes.

But a statement issued in Jos on Sunday by National President of the Anaguta Development Association, Mr Sunday Bunu, said although some of the conclusions by stakeholders over the action of government were hasty, it would do everything possible to preserve the identity of the people and protect their independence.

The group said: “As sensitive as the situation is, it is our view that some of the conclusions reached by stakeholders on the subject matter were quite hasty. We wish that these people prodded deeper and intelligently to understand the flip side of this government action.

“However, while we understand the fears as expressed in some quarters, we cannot pretend that the attempt to annex one’s ancestral land should easily be dismissed. We are reminded of the history of wars of resistance jointly and gallantly fought and won by our ancestors and the possibility of such attempts returning in ways and manners we know and don’t know.

“We are a people, a whole nation located only in Jos. We have defined boundaries legally and traditionally. We are aware of the present threats and our limitations. What we covet most is the respect due to us as a people.

“People should rejoice with us as we grow and join forces with us as we defend the land of Jos regardless of tribe, creed or religion.”

The group commended Governor Simon Lalong for upgrading the stool of Ujah Anaguta to a first class status and called for understanding among other Plateau communities as they continue to work together for peace and progress of the state.

The statement added “when in 2017,the Lalong-led administration set up the committee to receive the memorandum from communities requesting the creation of chiefdoms, it was another divine opportunity for us which eventually became a dream come true in 2018.

“It was a joyous moment for our people all over the world and we never saw or read any outburst against this. We believe that the urgency for every other community in Jos to come together to chart a unique approach in safeguarding our commonality is sacrosanct and this can only be achieved through mutual respect, understanding and cohesiveness.”