Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertising Agency (ENSSAA) was inaugurated on December 18, 2019 by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to restore order and sanity in the signage and outdoor advertisement industry in the state.

In this interview with the General Manager of the Agency, Mr. Ike Ezugwu, he told Daily Sun how the Agency would tackle the enforcement of the Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency (ENSSAA) Law, 2016.

He also spoke about his expectations and the benefit of the agency to the state.

Excerpts:

Can you tell us functions of Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency (ENSSAA)?

The Functions of the Agency as stipulated by the law establishing it (part II; 4:1, a-l) are as follows: Control outdoor structure to be used for signage and advertisement; issue license and permit for the construction and placement of outdoor structures in any part of the state; protect the environment from potential adverse impact from visual blights; control the number, size and location of outdoor structures; ensure that outdoor structures are soundly and carefully designed, erected, modified, maintained or removed when no longer in use to avoid constituting nuisances and ensure that outdoor structures are compatible with surrounding land used and environment and further ensure the beautification of the immediate surrounding and vicinity of the advertisement.

Also it controls the pasting and display of posters on public structures and highway; organize the procedure to regulate the ownership and operation of outdoor structures for the purpose of signage or advertisements under specific regulations as contained in the law; reject, revoke or modify a permit if found to be in violation of any of the provisions of the ENSSAA Law or the conditions for its grant; prepare and keep all records related to the issuance and denial of outdoor structures permit as well as appropriate general records. Monitor and inspect through its Monitoring Unit any outdoor structure and verify its compliance with the Law; and establish a data-base of all the outdoor structures used for signage and advertisement, their owners and operators as well as their location and the reason for the operation. Apart from the above functions of the Agency, ENSAA is concerned about and involved in the provision of infrastructure and projects which promote good advertisements like street lights, lamp posts, bus shelters and other street furniture.

Where is it located?

Presently we operate from our temporary office at Block B Basement, New Secretariat, GRA Enugu with branch offices at the 17 Local Government Headquarters of the state. We shall be moving to a befitting head office that will accommodate the size and operations of the Agency. Enugu people shall be informed once that happens. Besides, the office will be visible and easily accessible. His Excellency, Gov. Ugwuanyi is very passionate about sanitizing the signage and outdoor industry in Enugu State. This, he has demonstrated through support to the agency.

What have you been doing since inauguration, any sensitization and the response?

I must say that things are taking shape. People are beginning to accept that things have to change for the better. The law establishing the agency, Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertisement law, 2016, is a very thorough one. Nothing of importance was left to chance. The law spells out the functions of the agency, the responsibilities of stakeholders and the general public and consequences arising from disobeying the law. On our part as regulators, ENSSAA has reproduced the law for everybody to have and appreciate it. It has been an awesome experience. I know that within a very short time our people will adapt and follow the law. The law puts the responsibility of regulation of all signage, signboard or billboards in all business places, offices, shops, schools, churches, mosques, pharmacies, hospitals; government offices including all informational and directional signage. While some institutions are exempted from certain rates and fees, none, including government offices or politicians are exempted form registration of signage and billboards. The law stipulates the exact amount each stage or process shall cost applicants. The amount to be paid for application Forms is in the law; so also are figures for rates, inspection, permits, etc.

What are some important aspects of the ENSSAA law?

Sure. However, I must say that all aspects of the law are very important. For instance Schedule 5; Section 30 takes on limitation for outdoor structures used for signs – setting standards for sizes of Billboards. This section (1) of the law holds that: (1) The maximum advertising area permitted for a billboard facing a public shall be thirty-five square meters including embellishments; (2) No billboard larger than forty square metres shall be located along any street having less than four (4) thorough traffic lanes. A thorough traffic lane is that lane carrying through traffic during some periods of any day. A lane designated for turning shall not be considered a thorough lane; (3) The maximum advertising area for a billboard facing a street having a width of thirty to eighty metres shall be 72 square metres plus 34 per cent maximum allowance for embellishments.;(4) Any embellishment may extend outward from, but in the same plane as the permitted advertising area of the billboard. The embellishments shall not extend beyond the top of the rectangular plane of the billboard by more than 1.8 metres nor extend beyond the side or bottom of the rectangular plane by more than 60cm; (5) Two (2) billboards may be permitted on the same site location facing the same direction provided that they are immediately adjacent to each other and their total combined advertising area does not exceed 80 square metres; (6) Any billboard with surface in excess of the above stated area will be considered only under special arrangement. Whereby the advertising surface of the larger format will be considered as two or more billboards.

I can go on and on! The ENSSAA law is very comprehensive and takes care of so many challenges that a regulatory agency like ours faces from Standard for Spacing Requirements of Billboards; Standards for Height Requirements of Billboards; Compliance with Constructions Standards; Consideration Roof for Billboard; Movement Limitations; Billboards along the Interstate Highway; Insurance against third party risks to even the minutest consideration in respect of Billboards.

What are the steps towards registering a signage or billboard in Enugu state?

The first thing is to apply for registration or permit. Part IV (22) holds that (Registration and Permits): Every outdoor structure owned by a corporate entity shall be registered by its owner and that such owner shall provide his registration number as reference with the application for a permit. Every registered outdoor structure shall have a registration code provided by the Agency. The law stipulates, in very clear terms that no structure shall be erected without having its registration code being dully sealed or mounted on it

Which structures are permissible in Enugu state under the new law?.

The following are permissible outdoor structures that may be regulated by the Agency: On premise and off-premise signs and billboards; lamp post or pole-mounted advertisement; illuminated lighting devices used in conjunction with on – premise and off-premise signs and billboards; decorative flashing lights, banners, posters, pennants” strings of lights, ribbons, streamers for advertising purposes; portable signs, including but not limited to “A-Frame” signs and air activation attractions and devices; direction signs, including those pertaining to public and private addresses; all inflatable signs (i.e. advertising balloons); furniture advertisement; all political signs; and L.E.D screens.

What are the offences and penalties for defaulters?

Any person violating any provision of this Law, or who violate or fails to comply with any regulation or order or falsifies planes or information filed hereunder; or who shall continue to display sign or billboard, L.E.D screens, post any bills, poster, signs, panel, banners stickers or other advertising material and messages on trees, electricity post, road directional signs, road dividers, flyovers, bridges, walls or rocks or any unauthorized surface whatsoever, is guilty of an offence and shall pay a fine as may be prescribed under the provision of this Law.

A fine of N10,000.00 for each week during which the violation continues shall be imposed for any infringement of this Law up to a maximum of four weeks. Where the infringement persists beyond four weeks or the offender fails to pay the fine, the Agency shall order the removal of the structure at the cost of the owner. Where an offender fails to pay the fine within the stipulated period, he shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two months or a fine not less than N50,000.00.

What are the challenges you anticipate as pioneer Chief Executive of the new agency in the state?

Honestly, I see my people as law-abiding. My first challenge, which is critical to success of the agency, is knowledge of the ENSAA law. This is why we are putting so much effort in sensitization. I believe that once the people know what is expected of them, they will abide by it. The ENSSAA Law is an Act of the Parliament; it is a law enacted by the representatives of the people through due process. It is the people’s law. In a few months time, Enugu people will understand that this is one of the most important achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. It takes deep courage for a leader to bring in this type of reformation. Again, I don’t expect that desperate politicians will immediately buy into a project that limits their publicity windows but with time everybody will be behind ENSSAA. Above all, the Agency is backed by the law. “Without prejudice -to the Provisions of any other law in the state the provisions of the Law shall prevail to the extent of the inconsistency.”