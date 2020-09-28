Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has in the early hours of Monday, disclosed that they will resume the suspended strike if after two weeks, the Federal Government does not follow through with the agreements reached at the end of the joint meeting between the government and the organised labour.

Speaking after the agreement to suspend the proposed strike, the President of the TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, stressed that the TUC will not hesitate to resort to strike if the Federal Government fails to fulfill its end of the resolution.

He further noted that the purpose of the agitation from Labour was to draw the attention of the government to the suffering of Nigerian workers and he expressed delight in the actions of the Government to reverse the electricity tariff hike.

Meanwhile, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said after the suspension of the strike, the leadership of the organised labour will meet its various organs to brief them on the decision.