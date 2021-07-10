By Vincent Kalu

The National President of Indigenous Igbo Youth Congress (IIYC), Chief John Mayor Echefu, has said that his group stands firmly with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his ordeal and struggle for the actualisation of Biafra.

He called on Igbo leaders and other Igbo from different walks of life to rise and support Kanu the way the Yoruba have come out to support and stand with Sunday Igboho.

“ The Nigeria police have invaded Igbo land, hounded and killed many of our youth for no just cause, tagging them unknown gunmen, when they knew where the unknown gunmen were. Look at Abba Kyari, who has come to Imo to hound the youth, but couldn’t go to Borno, his state, where Boko Haram is killing their people on daily basis.

“Our group is calling on other Igbo groups all over the world to come out in full force to support Kanu. This is not the time to sit on the fence.

“On July 26, when the IPOB leader will be arraigned in court, we are going to mobilise other Igbo youth to storm the Abuja court premises in solidarity with him.

“For the Indigenous Igbo Youth Congress, those who will not join us at the court in Abuja will stay at home; no one will go to work or open his or her business premises,” Echefu said.

