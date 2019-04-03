George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state governor-elect, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has said that his team will work very hard to sustain the trust of the people, adding that they intend to bequeath a legacy of purposefulness, transparency in governance and observance of the rule of law in the practice of democracy.

Ihedioha who stated this while inaugurating the Technical Transition Committee in Owerri, Imo state capital, said he had promised to provide good governance to the people of Imo, assuring that with the elections over, the business of governance had commenced.

According to him, “we promised good governance while stimulating development in all sectors and across all the zones of our dear state. Having recognised that we cannot deliver on that promise without leveraging the experiences, and expertise of the broadest possible diversity of Imo people, we are here today to inaugurate the transition committee that will help us with a clear road map to achieve the goals we have set for ourselves.

In constituting this transition committee, we were very careful and deliberate. We have selected from among the brightest and the best of our people in different fields of human endeavour. I know every single person in this room if not personally at least by reputation and I feel delighted that you decided to answer our call. It is even more humbling to note that every individual we invited for this defining-state assignment responded delightfully in the affirmative.”

Ihedioha pointed out that the principal task of the Technical Transition Committee is to bring to life, his manifesto so that the government will hit the ground running with deliverables and timelines.

“When we started this journey, we had a carefully-articulated manifesto put together by respected professionals from this state. Our people keyed into this manifesto, and with their votes and the grace of God, we are here today. Your principal task therefore, is to bring life to the manifesto so that we can hit the ground running, with deliverables and timelines.

“This assignment is a very critical one. While we are asking so much from you, we are mindful of the fact that you are busy professionals with extremely very tight schedules. But we also know that you will consider this assignment a worthwhile sacrifice to make on behalf of our state.

“The sub-committees will be given four weeks to complete their work and forward to the main committee, which will now have a further two weeks to consolidate their report – making a total of six weeks. Kindly note that although the assignment, the main committees will generally oversight the activities of the sub-committee.”

The Chairman of the Technical Transition Committee, Dr Ernest Ebi, thanked the governor-elect for appointing them to carry out the daunting task of producing a policy blueprint for the incoming administration.

According to him, “when he approached me to chair the transition committee, I was initially hesitant because of the issues we have in the state but when I knew about the others who are to serve in the committees, I accepted because I know that they are some of the best in their areas.”

Ebi said that it was a new era and promised that the committee members would do their utmost best to ensure a seamless transition.”

Speaking earlier, elder statesman and a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, described Ihedioha as a tested, trusted and experienced leader of men, adding that the he had shown excellent leadership in the past.

“We are therefore proud and happy to present to Imo State, a man of integrity, experience and knowledge of what Imo requires to bring happiness, peace and prosperity to our people.

“He has already called on all sons and daughters of Imo State to come together, bring their talents and resources towards the new Imo we will be proud to have.”