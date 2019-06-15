Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

As prospective corps members resume camping next week, the Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brid-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has promised to adopt schemes that would make the new corps members employers of labour at the end of their one year compulsory service.

Speaking while declaring open a training workshop organised by the Desk Officers in Abuja, the NYSC also declined comment on whether the new corps members will benefit from the recent new minimum wage package, quipping that they would be communicated.

While addressing newsmen on the sideline on things to expect from the new corps members, the DG said: “We have our usual camp activities but we will dwell much on the skill acquisition programmes targeted at making the corps members self reliant. Job is not readily available as it is but with knowledge and ideas, one can go places.

“We have such programmes on ground to train them in skill acquisition and entrepreneurial development. I can assure you that we are going to make them employers of labour. We are perfected arrangements to open their minds and eyes to contribute their quota to the training. The importance of the scheme is to promote connection, unity, peace and discipline amongst the corps members. As for the new minimum wage, we will communicate them accordingly,” he said.

Addressing the participants to the training workshop, the DG said: “This training workshop is aimed at consolidating the successes recorded by the scheme regarding the FOIA, updating your knowledge of the Act as well as enhancing your competence to perform ever better. it is expected that you will step down the training you here to other members of staff in your various Secretariat well as the corps FOIA vanguard.

“Let me however seize this opportunity to remind Nigeria the NYSC has done so much for the unity of the country over four decades. Apart from promoting national unity, the selfless rendered by the young men and women on national service brought positive transformation in the socio-economic develop the Country over years.

“However, the scheme has had to grapple with challenges are sometimes occasioned by apparent lack of knowledge policies and operations by a section of the public. l therefore urge all Nigerians to familiarize themselves with the NYSC Act to understand better, the operations of the scheme and its role expectations.

“On this note, I wish to remind the distinguished participants to this workshop that with the calibre of Resource persons gathered here, great ideas that will broaden your horizon will be imparted on you. I therefore expect that the business session will be participatory and interactive. On the part of the Management, we shall provide all NYSC staff, the enabling environment for the discharge of your official responsibilities,” he said.

Commenting on the theme of the workshop, he said: “I am delighted to address you on the Freedom Information Desk Officers’ Workshop which has been institutionalised by the Scheme in order to achieve best practices in the discharge of our responsibilities.

“Let me welcome you all this training which no doubt, will further equip you for better discharge of your duties in the spirit and letters of the FOl Act. You will all recall that since the enactment of the Freedom Information Act in 2011, NYSC has been at the fore-front of ensuring total compliance with the provisions of the Act.

“I therefore charge you to continue on this positive stead by ensuring effective record management, effective liaison as well as prompt response to enquiries in your respective Secretariats.

“Since assumption of duty as Director-General of the NYSC, l have noted your efforts at recruiting, training and mentoring of the Corp: FOlA vanguard which is laudable. I therefore urge you to deepen the activities of the vanguard, especially the routine sensitisation of the public on the Freedom of Information Act,” he noted.