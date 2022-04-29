From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it lost 1,256 uncollected PVCs to bandits during the recent attack at Amakohia (RA 02) in Ihitte Uboma Local council Area of Imo State.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, disclosed this, while briefing journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Owerri, yesterday.

He revealed that the Voters Identification Numbers (VIN) of the affected cards had been submitted for reprint.

Three weeks ago, hooded gunmen had stormed the registration centre, killing one INEC official and carting away voting materials. The gunmen had also dispersed prospective registrants at the venue. Also, two workers of the INEC were missing until found later after their phones were taken away by the hoodlums.

The State REC also restated that the suspension slammed on the exercise in all the 54 registration areas were still in place, stressing that the exercise was only restricted to the Local Government Areas headquarters except Njaba, Orsu and Ihitte Uboma.

“We most regretfully note that we lost 1,256 PVCs belonging to voters in Amakohia (RA 02) in Ihitte Uboma LGA, during the attack at Nkwo Ihitte. We have however, submitted the Voters Identification Numbers (VIN), of the cards for reprint. Previous registered voters from the RA who have not collected their cards should therefore, note that the cards are not available for now and will be informed once the reprinted cards are ready for collection.”