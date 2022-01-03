From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Conservator General, Dr Ibrahim Musa Goni, has lamented the impact of insecurity and COVID-19 on the operations of the National Park, saying that it has lost over N17 million.

Speaking to Daily Sun, in Abuja, Goni said that the agency was generating over N60 million before now, but with the advent of COVID-19 and insecurity, the revenue nosedived to N35 million.

According to him, the park generated N60,394,410.83 in 2018 to the Federation Account but in 2020, the agency generated N34,096,221.00

“In 2018 we got N60,394,410.83 and in 2019, we had N41,289,930.04. Also, in 2020, we made N34,096,221.00 and in 2021 we got N41,054,373.2.

The revenue we generate to the government is in two facets. There is this revenue we give to the judiciary by way of prosecuting people. The fine does not come to us. It goes to the judiciary. We only collect compensation for damages. That is one facet of revenue generation.

“Another one is the tourism sector. So, COVID-19 has impacted negatively on the travel agents, the hotel operators, the transport business and of course to we that are holding the resources for people in trust.

“Coronavirus and insecurity have actually dealt blows on our operations. One, it has forced us to shut down and shutting down means monitoring the parks against the activities of poachers and herdsmen was reduced, if not completely halted.

That has given the invaders a good time to go into the parks and carry out their clandestine activities. And that is why when the lockdown was announced we felt that we are a special agency and should be given the leverage to carry out our activities or else our animals will die. The animals are in the rural areas and in the rural areas the enforcement is not as it is in the urban areas.

“Two, insecurity has reduced, if not completely stopped visitation to the parks from where we get revenues” he noted.