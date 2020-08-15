Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society of Nigeria’s (NASFAT) disclosed on Saturday that it has collected over N250 million as zakat and sadaqat through its registered company, NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat (NAZAS).

It said that over 700 persons have been empowered through trade empowerment, medical support, debt relief to the needy, in addition to annual scholarship grants to over 150 students in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions; and relief materials to over 26,000 displaced persons among others.

On Saturday, 60 persons in Abuja and environs benefitted from another cash donations and relief items worth N11 million donated by NASFAT through the platform or NAZAS), FCT zone.

While 28 female and 32 male beneficiaries received cash donations ranging from N50,000 to N500,000, deep freezers, tricycles, motorcycles, medical wheel chair, vacuum cleaner, laptops, industrial sewing machines, dryers, among others were distributed to other persons.

The disbursement which was held at the NASFAT Mosque, Utako Abuja, on Saturday, was the third 3rd zakat disbursement to beneficiaries since inauguration in February 2019, in Abuja.

Chairman of the NAZAS, FCT Zone, Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola, in his opening remarks, said the gesture was part of effort to widen the amount and number of beneficiaries of the intervention, after the maiden disbursement was held in 2019.

Ajibola explained that NAZAS was originally established in 2014 as a Company Limited by Guarantee, primarily set up to collect, disburse and administer charity (Zakat Sadaqat and Waqaf) to the needy in accordance to the injunctions of Almighty Allah in Quran Chapter 9, Verse 60.

He said: ‘Though formed and owned by NASFAT society, NAZAS is an agency managed by its own independent Board of Directors with the mandate to touch the lives of the needy and the vulnerable in society.

‘The agency also has the responsibility of improving the awareness of Muslims of their obligation towards the payment of Zakat, which is the third pillar of Islam, and thereby taking many people away from the ignorance of Zakat calculation and commitments.’

He disclosed that NAZAS FCT zone has 11 members Advisory Council that manages the collection and disbursement of funds from the zone, with some of the members cutting across every segment of the society and even outside NASFAT.

He commended the donors who have found the organisation credible enough to channel their Zakat and Sadaqat obligations across to the needy through them, praying Allah to continue to uplift and reward them.

He urged them to be ambassadors of Islam to inform other wealthy Nigerians to key into the injunction of Allah to cleanse their wealth and pay Zakat and Sadaqat to guarantee a better redistribution of wealth in society and uplifting the lives of the poor and the needy in Nigeria.

He urged the recipients to make the best use of the item and cash, and to also strife, legitimately to be able to join the league of those paying zakat to help other needy in society.