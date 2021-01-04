From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Government of Zamfara State said on Monday that its investments in gold, real estate and other endevours in 2020 yielded over 12 billion naira into the state treasury, with fortified plans to make more gains.

The Zamfara State Government also explained that most of the property investment was in choice areas of Abuja and other locations, and was facilitated through the effort of the State Investment and Property Development Company Limited and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment and Public Private Partnerships (PPP), Princess Rabi Ibrahim.

Princess Ibrahim told journalists at a press conference in Abuja that the state has been able to jerk up its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through such investments and efforts are on to make more investments that would benefit the state.

She said the Investment Directorate made investments in properties worth over N10 billion, and gold deposits worth N2 billion. ‘The total investment made by the Directorate in the past year and few months was N12.035 billion. And we are still negotiating to acquire more properties for the State at choice locations so as to increase the IGR.

‘Most of the properties we purchased has appreciated because we do thorough negotiation, and in most cases purchase in what estate valuers describe as Forced Sale Value (FSV).’

She admitted that the state IGR is significantly low and would not help the state attend to the infrastructural needs of its people, hence the idea to engage in such profitable ventures to shore up the IGR and it has yeilded the desired result.

‘Profits from the investments, in addition to meager federal allocation the state receives monthly, have helped the Governor, Bello Matawalle, significantly to provide the state with most of the social basic amenities such as clean water, good roads, electricity and affordable healthcare in the state capital, local government areas and all the 147 wards in the state.’

She alleged that previous administrations never invested state resources in profitable ventures, but rather disposed lots of the state investment instruments in the custody of the State Investment and Property Development Company, a parastatal under the Investment Directorate.

‘When I assumed office, I took inventory of all the Investment Instruments and Shares the State had, I was shocked to discover that most of the shares were illegally disposed and certain investments of the state could not be accounted for. But the good news is that I will trace all the stolen, looted and state investments that was converted to personal ownership and return them back to the state following the right channel,’ the governor’s aide vowed.