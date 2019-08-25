Henry Okonkwo

President of Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU, Mr. Nuhu Ogirima, has warned that the union may embark on another round of strike if the Federal Government fails to fulfill the promises.

Ogirima made this disclosure while commenting on a five-day warning strike by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU).

His words: “We are warming up now to embark on an indefinite strike. The Federal Government has acceded to the demands of the universities at the expense of other sister sector. What we require is just about one-tenth of what the universities require. But Federal Government left us out completely, refusing to attend to the resolutions we had.

They promised to release funds in December, they have abandoned that. And now, they have listened to NASU and SSANU in addition to what they have done for the academic staff (ASUU). In our own case, they have not done anything about it.”

He said consultation was still ongoing on the next line of action. “We are consulting with our people towards the possibility of another strike action because nothing has been done about the N15b promised. There is another N2.5b which is about the peculiar academic allowances,” he explained.