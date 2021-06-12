From Gyang Bere, Jos

A Philanthropist, Chief Sunday Agwa Audu has urged Nigerians not to throw into the thrash can the efforts of some notable Nigerians who fought with their bloods to ensure that the country transcend from doctorship to democratic rule which guarantee the freedom of all citizens.

Chief Agwa, in a press statement on Saturday to commemorate the 2021 democracy day, urged fellow Nigerians to keep faith in the country and continued to pursue for its betterment and preferment.

“I recalled with great nostalgia how some notable Nigerians fought with their bloods and sweats for the country to change from dictatorship or totalitarianism to civil or democratic setting in order for everyone to have a sense of belonging, we must not in anyway allow to be thrown into a thrash Can but must do everything within our reach to sustain the legacies bequeathed upon us.

He noted that Nigeria is passing through one of the most hardest moments in history considering the daunting challenges permeating her but said challenges are meant to strengthen our resolve and faith as people by way of coming together to surmount them.

“Our challenges should not cause or plunge us into disharmony and disunity but rather be viewed as a way of energizing and boosting our commitment to ensuring that we conquer all”-He said

He also observed that it is true that getting to the promised land as a nation might not be an easy ride but charged those at the helm of affairs to brace up and do that which they have been mandated to in order to boost the confidence and trust of their followership and the masses.

He pointed out virtues such as patriotism,love, selflessness, integrity, good attitude, sincerity, accountability, transparency, dedication, commitment, generosity, peace,loyalty and enthusiasm as ingredients that must be inculcated by all irrespective of status as means of projecting our dear nation to the dreamland.

Chief Agwa condoled with the people of Rigwe Nation of Bassa LGA and other tribes of Plateau State over the loss of several lives and property as a result of attacks by suspected Fulani Herdsmen few weeks ago and, prayed for comfort and the eternal rest of the departed souls.

He charged those saddled with the responsibility of securing lives and property to do everything within their power to bring an end to the blood spilling.

“I sympathize with my people,the Rigwe and Berom Nations over all the losses incurred as a result of attacks launched by the enemies,may God grant the faithful departed rest and comfort us”.

He felicitated with all for witnessing yet another democracy day and encouraged everyone not allow themselves to be used as agents of perpetration of evils or nefarious activities even we bask the excitement of the season.