By Chukwudi Nweje

Indomitable Tinubu Support Organisation (ITSO), yesterday, said former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, is the only presidential aspirant prepared for leadership.

It said Nigerians must avoid the mistake of electing the wrong president in 2023.

The group said this, yesterday, when representatives of Christian groups from the 57 local government areas and local council development areas, from various denominations held a prayer meeting in support of Tinubu and his 2023 presidential aspiration.

Its chairman, Anofiu Olarewaju Elegushi, who is commissioner for Home Affairs, Lagos State, yesterday, said Tinubu stands head and shoulders above all the aspirants as he is the only one that has gone round Nigeria in consultations to become president of Nigeria while other aspirants were waiting for power to be handed to them.

He said: “Our mission is to make Tinubu the next president. His popularity is spreading by the day, we believe he is the only man for the job. Tinubu will fix the problem of power, which is one of the major problems of Nigeria. We know what he did as governor of Lagos State. He brought Enron to Lagos, if he can do it for Lagos, he will do it for Nigeria.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainages, Joe Igbokwe, asked all aspirants who passed through the political titulage to Tinubu to step down for him.

He said Nigerians must not make the mistake of electing the wrong president in 2023.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“It will be a big mistake for Nigerians to elect the wrong president in 2023 because if we do, that person will stay there for four years or maybe eight years, that means Nigeria will lose eight years,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Ladi Balogun, ITSO director general, said the prayer session is dedicated to Tinubu and pray God to guide him in his presidential ambition.

He said: “This day is dedicated to Tinubu for being a good leader and father to all. Tinubu has done so much for Nigeria, he has groomed many leaders and we know what he can do for Nigeria. We know insecurity will end under Tinubu, we know the economy will do better, we believe in Tinubu because we know he can do it.”