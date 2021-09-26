From Gyang Bere, Jos

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr. Yakubu Pam has called on Muslim and Christian religious leaders in Nigeria to preach peace and unity and avoid messages that will plunge the country into religious crises.

He urged the clerics to avert the experience of Rwanda in Plateau and Nigeria as inciting preaching is capable of dividing the country.

Rev. Pam disclosed this yesterday during a condolence visit to the leadership of the Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI), Plateau State, held at the Jos Central Mosque. He empathised with the Muslim community over the killing of some commuters along Rukuba Road.

“I was pained by the violence that took place recently which almost destroyed the peace we have enjoyed in the last six years. All over the world, people were shocked by what happened. We must know the importance of spoken words. Preachers of both religions must learn to deliver messages that will build and not destroy. We must build strong bonds of friendships among ourselves.

“Some of our people are ignorant about their holy books. We must continue the dialogue between Muslims and Christian leaders to stop this carnage.

“I was not home when the incident took place. The devil wanted to take advantage of our situation to cause havoc in Plateau State after a long break of violence.

Calling on all to teach children about tolerance, he said forgiveness should guide daily relationship with others, stressing that vengeance is not good but an opening or a recipe for violence.

