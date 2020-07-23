Judex Okoro, Calabar

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 6, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, has stated that the command is working hard to defeat kidnapping and other crimes in Cross River.

Speaking during the decoration of thirty three officers of the zone at the Zone 6 headquarters in Calabar on Thursday, Ahmed enjoined the officers to develop strategies that would ensure that crime and criminal activities in the zone were tamed.

The AIG said police, being the foremost security outfit in the country, the vision of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is to make the force proactive, adding that community policing has come to stay in the force,

He said: “We are the foremost security outfit in the country and we must develop strategies to stem all forms of crimes in the zone whether it is kidnapping, cultism, or any other kind of crime. We have to work with the public to ensure that we reduce crime in the society and allow them to sleep.

“You know that community policing has been introduced into the force and so there is the need for us to partner with the public to achieve our aim of effective policing,” Ahmed said.

The AIG promised that the zone under his watch will not tolerate indolence, saying all the officers who have been promoted will have to prove their mettle.

Thirty one Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police while two Assistant Superintendents of Police were promoted to Superintendents of Police by the Inspector General of Police.

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, ASP Nwaguru Simeon said they would do their best.