Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressives Governors Forum has promised to aggressively settle all public debate around the distinction between APC and Prople’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

Addressing reporters after the inaugural meeting of the PGF Governance Programme Steering Committee in Abuja, the chairman, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, said it will focus more on strengthening the capacity of the APC states to have increased commitment to implement approved initiatives.

“I want to assure of our commitment to serve our people and nation and to consider our work as an opportunity to directly engage in strengthening governance initiatives across all our APC states,” he said.

“Together with my colleague, Simon Lalong, we will take more steps to ensure that the Forum is able to give the needed support to ensure that we are able to get all the technical services for us to achieve our vision.”

In his statement, co-chairman and the governor of Plateau state Simon Lalong said that “through the work of our Secretaries of Governments of APC States, facilitated by this Committee, the Forum has already adopted prototype bills in the four areas mentioned above for domestication in our states.

“While in some cases, progress have been made, it needs to be acknowledged that much work will be required, especially in ensuring that progress being recorded translate to producing a distinctive governance and political identity for all APC states.

“We need to aggressively ensure that we are able to settle all public debates around the distinction between APC, on the one hand, and PDP and other parties, on the other. It is not a theoretical issue but concretely about the initiatives coming from APC governments, especially the states.

“With the experiences we had between 2015 and 2019, we want to ensure that we are able to speed up actions to produce these common initiatives. Recognising the profile of members of our Governance Programme Steering Committee, I have no doubt that the quality of output based on input from activities we will be initiating will help to speed up progress in ensuring the emergence of some uniform attributes for all APC states,” he said.