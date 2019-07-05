Super Eagles top striker, Odion Ighalo has charged his teammates to double their efforts if they are to remain in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations going on in Egypt.

The Shanghai Shenhua of China striker believes the Super Eagles have the capability to defeat the Indomitable Lions in tomorrow’s second round encounter, but said Nigeria will have to earn the victory.

The former Watford of England star said himself and his colleagues must do more than they had done in the last three matches to come out victorious in the crunchy encounter at the Alexandria Stadium.